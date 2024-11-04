CARADON HOCKEY CLUB ROUND-UP – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2
CARADON’S senior teams returned to league action on Saturday following their cup games the week before in the West Hockey League.
The ladies’ first team saw a well-earned point snatched from their hands when Exeter University scored a late controversial winner in Division One South.
The students took the lead within two minutes from a well-taken penalty corner, but a hard-working Caradon, who created plenty of chances throughout, equalised in the 50th minute through player of the match Bizzie Jeffery.
Despite great performances from all of the Caradon team, a draw seemed the likely outcome until the hosts grabbed the win with a high deflected shot that found the net via a defender’s shoulder.
Caradon host Newquay on Saturday (2pm).
The ladies’ seconds welcomed Exeter Thirds to Lux Park in Division Two South.
Despite conceding early on, Caradon responded in a scrappy game which saw both teams create chances.
They eventually were rewarded when Laura Hill collected the ball at the top of the D and her shot went in despite hitting a visiting player on the line.
But Exeter were soon back in front and later finished off a counter-attack to go 3-1 up.
Home keeper Lynn Oxenham did well to deny a fourth when faced with a one-on-one, but it wasn’t the home side’s day.
Caradon go to Tavistock on Saturday (4pm).
In Trelawney Division One, Caradon Thirds visited Plymouth Lions and ran out 6-0 winners.
Lilah, Charlotte, and Kerenza were on target before the break, and it didn’t take long for further goals to arrive via Abi and Jo (2).
Caradon Fourths made the long trip down to Penzance to take on the home side’s third team.
After an interesting warm-up from Jayne Longrigg, Caradon dominated the first half but found the home keeper in fine form.
They went ahead through Pippa Hedley, and although the hosts were improved after the break, further goals from captain Tiegan Bindon and player of the match Izzy Hedley got the job done.
Caradon’s men’s first team welcomed Redruth-based Duchy expecting a tough encounter, but nevertheless ran out 8-0 winners, and with it a first clean sheet of the season in Division Two South.
Despite missing some key players, Caradon started well and scored within five minutes through Tyler Walsh.
Two minutes minutes later after Ben Hedley turned over the ball and ran through multiple players, he passed to Ben Reynolds who slotted home.
With end-to-end play Caradon won another corner which ended with Walsh drag flicking it past the keeper.
Thomas Haigh then turned the ball over in the middle who passed wide to Angus Harley to smash the ball into Drew Champion who put it in the back of the net.
Finishing off the half, Walsh completed his hat-trick of drag flicks from another corner.
Despite home duo Neil Spencer and Ben Hedley picking up green cards, the latter after Spencer had returned to the pitch, Caradon continued to create chances and added three further goals before the end.
Haigh showed his 3D skills as he bamboozled the defenders before his shot towards goal was deflected in by Hedley.
Hedley grabbed his second as he flicked it over the keeper, before the eighth of the afternoon came when the ball was worked out of defence and a line ball and then cross was slotted home by Champion.
Caradon head to Torquay Girls Grammar School on Saturday for a clash with Torbay (2.15pm).
Caradon Seconds remain unbeaten in Piran Division Two with 11 points from five games following a 5-4 victory over their Okehampton counterparts at Lux Park.