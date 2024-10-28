CARADON Hockey Club saw three of their ladies’ teams in cup action on Saturday.
The seconds welcomed their Newquay counterparts to Lux Park.
The home side dominated from the start with a number of chances but it wasn’t until the in-form Laura Tuxford skillfully nestled the ball into the corner that they took the lead.
Abbie Fulford didn't take long to add to the scoreline shortly after with a quick reaction, slotting home to take Caradon 2-0 up.
Newquay were quick on the counter attack with some speedy youngsters running the line, one run into the circle won them a short corner which they converted to make it 2-1.
But just before the break Caradon gave themselves a cushion as Helen Manley dinked a shot from Laura Tuxford past the defender.
Caradon continued to push forward,helped by their bench, but the visitors pulled one back for 3-2.
The home side had a number of short corners, often a few in a row, but couldn't quite gain from them. A switch up with a slip this time to the right found Katie Fear who hit low and hard past the keeper making it 4-2.
The Newquay goalkeeper and her shot-stopping certainly prevented Caradon's score being in double figures. However Neve Hunn finished off a successful day for the team with a superb finish into the corner to end the game 5-2.
Caradon 2s are at home again this week whent they welcome Exeter Thirds.
The thirds’ first cup match saw them perform well before losing 4-2 to Falmouth Seconds at Penryn College.
Play was even, with end-to-end exciting pockets of hockey, but the first goal came from Falmouth in the 12th minute.
Charlotte Tamblyn equalised a minute later, but the hosts went into the break ahead following a scrappy short corner.
The thirds had enjoyed some good passages of play and held strong with the back line – Fleur Worden, Claire Brown and Lilly Maudsley playing a blinder and proving more like road blocks.
The 42nd minute saw the hosts go 3-1 up but again Caradon responded quickly getting a second from a short corner which was again finished off by Tamblyn.
After a few injuries Caradon were short of subs and began to show signs of tiredness in the final quarter. A late goal came from Falmouth but Caradon stayed committed.
Caradon’s player of the match award rightly went to Anna Gubbins who stopped multiple attempts on goal.
An energetic and exciting game with plenty of positive and promising moments from the ladies in yellow.
The fourths faced one-league higher Bodmin in the first round of the Cornwall Cup and were beaten 5-1.
Expecting to be firmly rooted in their own half and after coming up with a gameplan to keep marking tight, fight for every ball and break down their play as much as possible, the game was actually end-to-end with Caradon’s Jayne Longridge having several shots on goal.
Caradon defenders Hazel Ashman, Sharon Jeffery, Beth Harris and player of the match Emily Eldridge held firm and stopped numerous attacks with goalkeeper Sophie Birch making some timely saves.
But with Bodmin piling on the pressure the first half ended 2-0 in their favour.
After a constructive half-time talk, Caradon came out with renewed vigour with halves Tiegan Bindon, Amy White and Olivia Sanders linking well and Kirsty Merrin slicing through the Bodmin defence to find Evelyn Moxham who slotted the ball past the keeper.
Youngsters Friederike Tenfelde, playing her first senior game, and Neave Bunt battled well and although the game ended in a 5-1 reversal, Caradon fought to the end and everyone gave 100%.