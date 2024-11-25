ALTHOUGH Storm Bert put pay to the rest of the senior fixtures at Caradon Hockey Club on Saturday, the heavy rain and wind did not dampen the ladies’ thirds spirits at Lux Park.
This was in no small matter down to some superb support and encouragement from Julia Eldridge and coach, Clare Poad which was a great display of club support with players across all teams standing out in the elements.
Play was fairly even throughout this Trelawney Division One encounter with Caradon’s stamina and speed easily matching the youngsters from University of Plymouth Seconds.
Caradon’s first and only goal came in minute 13. A neat combination, starting from Claire Brown at the back who intercepted the ball and travelled up the pitch before passing to midfield player Kerenza Bunt who then found Lila Johns in the D who made no mistake.
At half-time there was talk from the away team to cancel due to the weather, but play continued.
The second half saw University of Plymouth make a break and equalise, but just as it looked like it would be a draw, a late winner meant the points headed back across the Tamar Bridge.
Due to her strong tackles and driving play, Lily Maudsley picked up the Caradon player of the match award.
The thirds visit Okehampton on Saturday (12.15pm).
Elsewhere around the ladies’ teams, the firsts visit Devonport Services in Division One South (midday), while in the league below, the seconds host Ocean City at the same time.
The fourths have a derby at Bodmin Thirds Development (12.45pm).
The men’s first team will aim to continue their perfect start as they entertain University of Exeter Sixths (1.30pm).
The seconds and thirds are both in Piran Division Two action as the seconds visit Duchy Thirds (2.30pm) and the thirds welcome their Bodmin counterparts (10.30am).