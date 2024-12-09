WEST HOCKEY LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE SOUTH
Caradon 3 Penzance 2
AFTER all of Saturday’s matches were unsurprisingly called off due to Storm Darragh, Caradon did take to the field on Sunday and ran out 3-2 winners over Penzance at Lux Park.
With both teams keen to play passing hockey, the game was end to end and proving to be a good spectacle for the supporters.
Penzance took an early lead but this did not deter the Caradon team, and they began to control the centre of the pitch with stand-in captain Clare Mitchell and Hannah Bladon linking well.
A neat pass from Mitchell found Bizzie Jeffery with room to run towards goal and with defenders marking other players, Jeffery continued her run unchallenged and finished in style.
With the score at 1-1 at the break, Caradon were playing the better hockey, but despite numerous penalty corners being awarded, could not find the goal they deserved.
Penaznce took the lead yet again when they converted a penalty flick but Caradon showed great character to continue to produce some quality play. The equaliser eventually can from a penalty corner when Libby Walsh scrambled the ball home and Caradon could sense the win.
Any Penzance attacks were thwarted by Amy Batty, Molly Walsh and Emma Gliddon who all showed good composure in their tackles, and the hosts went up the other end to take all three points.
The winning goal can from another Jeffery power strike and Caradon were in no mood to let the lead slip.
This was a great team performance with all players contributing to the three points that lift Caradon to fifth in the table with one week remaining before the Christmas break.
The East Cornwall outfit moved to within a victory of second-placed University of Bristol Seconds following the win and travel to Isca on Saturday (midday).