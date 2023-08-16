CALLINGTON Town Reserves withheld a spirited performance from their Launceston counterparts to prevail 3-2 in their opening game of the season in St Piran League Premier Division East last night.
Both teams are under new management this term with Colin Britten leading Cally and Kevin Hatch the Clarets.
Cally took an 11th minute lead when Elliot Haxell fired in at the near post, before doubling their lead three minutes later through Connor Warne’s header.
The visitors pulled one back on the stroke of half-time through Jacob Hobson.
The 102 in attendance were treated to plenty of young talent on show, and Haxell grabbed his second on 68 minutes.
Launceston battled away and pulled one back two minutes from time through Dan Clifton, but Cally held on.