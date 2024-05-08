THREE of the four first round ties in the Clive Rosevear Insurance Hawkey Cup will be played this evening (Wednesday, May 8 – 6.15pm).
County Division One outfit Roche had a mixed Bank Holiday weekend, seeing off relegated Hayle on Saturday before being shot out for just 45 at Newquay on Monday as they slipped to a 147-run defeat at the Sports Centre.
They will be glad for the quick turnaround as they entertain Grampound Road who have enjoyed a superb start to the season.
The Road, who reached the National Village Cup semi-finals last term, won their first round tie at Perranporth on Sunday, April 27, but have started their league campaign with a bang after defeating Newquay and Paul in the space of 48 hours at the weekend.
A close tie is promised as they look to set up a quarter-final at defending Premier League champions Wadebridge.
Not too far away at St Blazey, Andy Thomas’ side welcome one-league higher Newquay.
Blazey lost by six wickets at Holsworthy in their first outing of the season in Division Two East, but are much better at home and will half fancy their chances against a Newquay side who look set for a much better campaign this time around following a productive winter on the playing squad.
A trip to defending Hawkey Cup and Edwards Cup champions St Austell is the prize for the winners.
The other tie is at Lux Park as Liskeard, promoted back to Division Three East for this summer, welcome the early pacesetters in Division Two East, St Minver.
Liskeard were beaten by seven wickets by St Austell Thirds on Saturday at home, while St Minver saw off visiting Tintagel by five wickets having been set 107 to win.
The tie between Wadebridge Seconds and Lanhydrock is now set for next Wednesday (May 15) due to the Riverside still not being ready following the poor recent weather.