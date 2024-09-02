By Gareth Davies at the Truro City Stadium
VANARAMA NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH
Truro City 2 Chelmsford City 1
TWO late goals from Tyler Harvey secured a third consecutive win for the Tinners in dramatic circumstances.
Truro looked like they would taste defeat for the first time since the opening day against the Clarets, last year’s runners-up in National League South.
After a bright start from the hosts, Chelmsford, without a win this term, turned the game on its head when Osman Foyo picked up the scraps on the edge of the Truro box.
And as time ticked down, substitute Freddie Hockey spurned two glorious opportunities to put the game to bed with Truro huffing and puffing in search of an equaliser.
But with five minutes left, Harvey seemed to have snatched a share of the spoils when he equalised. That wasn’t the end of the drama as in the dying embers, Harvey bagged his fifth of the campaign so far, with a close-range finish.
Truro boss John Askey named an unchanged side after his troops demolished Worthing 5-0 on bank holiday Monday. Despite suffering a nasty cut to his ear, Jaze Kabia, hat-trick hero from the victory over the Rebels, was declared fit enough to play.
Inside the opening five minutes, Kabia almost started where he left off against Worthing, forcing visiting custodian Ted Collins in two smart saves.
After 17 minutes, Truro went close again when Ryan Law ghosted in at the back post to meet Will Dean’s cross, but the ball went narrowly wide.
Truro enjoyed lots of the ball inside the opening half, but gradually, as the interval approached, Chelmsford settling into proceedings and they broke the deadlock 11 minutes before the break.
Foyo robbed Seidou Sanogo of possession just outside the Truro box and the Ipswich midfielder, who is currently on loan to Chelmsford, finished with power past Dan Lavercombe.
The home incumbent then prevented his side from falling further behind with a fine save from Clarets captain Charlie Ruff as the interval approached.
After the turnaround, proceedings were scrappy with Sanogo firing just wide, when he drove forward with purpose.
Chelmsford seemed content to defend deep and then hit Truro on the break, with this tactic almost paying dividends, had it not for Hockey leaving his shooting boots in Essex.
Truro capitalised on the Clarets’ wayward finishing when Harvey fired home a brilliant low free-kick past Collins and into the corner of the net.
Substitute Dom Johnson-Fisher had a glorious chance when the ball fell to him in the box, but he could only find the arms of Collins.
It was then left to Harvey, who continues to write his own scripts in a Truro shirt, to snatch all three points after an opportunity was well worked by replacement Tavonga Kuleya.
City have also found out their first opponents in their 2024/25 FA Cup adventure as they have been drawn at home to National League North side Brackley Town.
The tie will take place at the Truro City Stadium over the weekend of September 14. This will be the first FA Cup and indeed knockout tie of any nature, that will take place at the new stadium.
Ticket prices and further details will be announced in due course.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harrison, Sanders (Riley-Lowe, 70), Love-Holmes, En-Neyah (Johnson-Fisher, 78), Dean, Sanogo (Palfrey, 84), Kabia, Neal (Harvey, 60)
CHELMSFORD CITY: Collins; Thorn, Gale, Penney, Donaldson; Tamplin, Blackman (Watts, 45), Ruff (Greenidge, 67), Foyo (Orji, 82), Oguntayo (Kalala, 89), Hyde (Hockey, 67)
Referee: Harrison Blair.
Attendance: 1479.