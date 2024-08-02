HOLSWORTHY boss Ryan Hall feels his side have some ‘serious wrongs to put right’ when they visit Camelford in their SWPL Premier West opener on Saturday (3pm).
The Magpies finished 11th last year after being switched from the East Division, and Hall can’t wait.
He said: “We're buzzing to get the season started, its come around really quickly, especially after last season’s late finish. There is a really good feeling around the camp and everyone seems to be chomping at the bit to get going.”
Holsworthy have played a variety of pre-season games against opposition from various levels, and after scoring just 41 goals in their 32 league outings last year, Hall believes there’ll be a real improvement.
He said: “We have scored a good amount of goals in pre-season against good opposition, which if not for the final pass, we could have scored a few more. Our goals have come from all over the place and its pleasing to see corner routines working well which just adds another string to our bow.”
But the Magpies boss is mindful that an increased attacking focus means they need to be fitter.
He said: “We have been working a lot on shape off of the ball, but goals in pre-season have come through individual errors, rather than teams actually opening us up, which is always pleasing, as over time those mistake are eradicated, which should leave us in a good position.
“Our motto this season is the best form of defence is attack and I think this should hold us in good stead. Our shape will be massively important without the ball and we have put huge emphasis on our fitness to ensure we have the ability to get into shape quickly.”
So what does Hall expect from the division?
“The league is always going to be tough and sides have taken huge steps forwards, some keeping signings quiet so you don’t know what they’re going to be like, while others have potentially taken a backward step.
“Newquay in particular have made some eye-catching signings, as well as Liskeard, so I expect those sides to be battling it out at the top.”
Hall hopes to improve on last year’s tally of 38 points.
He said: “We’re aiming for a high mid-table finish, and to improve on last year would be a big bonus for us.”
Camelford finished eighth last year but have lost up to eight players, and Hall wants his side to take advantage at Trefrew Park.
He said: “We did some Veo analysis on Camelford, but their side’s changed quite a lot this year so I hear, so it’s going to be a difficult one to judge.
“What I have said to our lads at training is I want us to focus more about what we're doing rather than other sides.
“If we get what we want to do right, then it’s pretty irrelevant what other sides are doing. We need to beat the sides around us this year and the ones below us, which was our achilles heel last season.
“Camelford were one of the sides that took six points off us last year, which for me isn’t acceptable, so we have some serious wrongs to right on that front.
“But the season as a whole is going to very exciting with lots to play for and we cannot wait for it to start!”
Hall also has high hopes for talented centre-back Callum Martyn.
He said: “We have a couple of exciting players with us this year, and I think we have one of the best young centre halves at this level in Callum, so I’m excited to see how he gets on!”