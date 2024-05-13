Only Joe Organ stood firm for Gunnislake as wickets fell around him. Four of the first eight wickets were leg before wicket – the friendly Gunnislake umpires showing their team no favours. Towards the end Organ received valuable support from tailenders Jake Beare and Lee Roberts as the score crept up past 150. With Ian Dawe the last man out, Joe Organ was stranded on 68 not out, a magnificent effort in the circumstances.