By Stephen Lees
CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION FIVE EAST (SATURDAY)
Gunnislake v Roche 3
WITH a rearrangement of the Cornwall Cricket League divisions next season, there was much to play for around the county.
For Gunnislake, finishing fourth or above would secure a place in a revamped Division Five again next season.
After a week which saw plenty of rain, the groundstaff did a fine job to get the pitch playable, helped by a sponge roller borowed from Yelverton Bohemians CC.
Roche won the toss and chose to bat, and just before the start there were a few drops of rain, but in general it was very light, or even dry.
Gunnislake were quick off the blocks, with three quick wickets; Lee Roberts bowled two and Josh Crow taking a sharp slip catch off the bowling of James Boundy.
For Roche, Jake Allen was looking at home though, and played with a lot of assurance and some intent.
He found a steady partner in Andrew Grimes and together they began to repair the damage. There was a brief stop for rain, but the teams were soon able to return to the fray.
Grimes was eventually bowled by Holloway for six, but the value was in a partnership that had lifted the Roche score to 73, with Allen having moved on to 45. With a maiden half century in sight, calamity struck: Allen got a leading edge and the ball flew almost straight up.
Three players could have caught the ball, but all left it to one of the others. Roche sighed with relief as it reached the ground, but Allen had correctly used the hiatus to run to the bowler’s end.
Unfortunately for him, the non-striking batsman had stood still to watch the comedy fielding. Gunnislake regathered their wits and quickly threw the grounded ball to the keeper, who whipped the bails off and Allen was run out.
After that there were a few lusty blows from Dewi Bevan, but when he was caught and bowled by Boundy the Roche innings fell away to 103 all out. Boundy finished with 4-14, while Lee Roberts chipped in with three wickets, all bowled. Part one of the mission accomplished, but 35 overs had been used up.
Gunnislake changed their batting order for the reply, hoping to score quick runs and achieve an early finish.
James Boundy played without fear and showed no mercy to the Roche bowlers. A wet ball was hard for all bowlers, but every full toss was dispatched with venom, the boundary between long on and deep, mid-wicket taking a particular pounding.
Boundy only lasted ten overs, but it was enough to do the damage: he had scored 54 out of a total of 76.
However, as England have found, aggressive cricket carries it owns risks. Three other batsmen fell to attacking shots, but in 13.3 overs the Roche total was passed for the loss of four wickets and Gunnislake had bagged a maximum 20 points.
Ten minutes later the threatened rain finally arrived, behind schedule according to the Met Office, but just late enough for the Gunnislake win. Roche must be thanked for making the trip and playing the match in less than ideal conditions.
In the division as a whole only ten points separate the teams finishing second to fifth, but Gunnislake claim fourth spot and with it the prize of Division Five cricket next season.
Roche 103 (J Allen 45, D Bevan 20; J Boundy 4-14, L Roberts 3-22). Gunnislake 104-4 (J Boundy 54, J Warren 3-25). Gunnislake (20) beat Roche (4) by six wickets.
Gunnislake man of the match: James Boundy.