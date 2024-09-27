By Michael Weeks and David Sillifant
FOLLOWING three seasons in County Division One, Grampound Road are promoted to the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Premier Division for the 2025 season.
The champions of County Division One, Beacon, did not apply for promotion citing League Rule 5.1.7.1 as the reason.
Their second eleven finished fourth in Division Five West so are two divisions from where they need to be to qualify within rule 5.1.7.1, as voted by Tier One clubs.
Camborne are relegated to County Division One after four seasons in the top flight.
Division Two West Champions Perranporth and Division Two East champions St Austell Seconds are promoted to County Division One.
Wadebridge Seconds are relegated to Division Two East.
Mullion, Camborne Seconds and Penzance Seconds are relegated to Division Two West.
The make-up of both the Premier Division and County Division One are as follows:
Premier Division: Callington, Grampound Road, Helston, Penzance, Redruth, St Austell, St Just, Truro, Wadebridge, Werrington; County Division One: Beacon, Camborne, Falmouth, Hayle, Newquay, Paul, Perranporth, Roche, St Austell 2, St Erme.
A number of Premier Division clubs have also announced key incomings despite the season finishing less than a month ago.
Champions Penzance have announced that former all-rounder and now ECB Level Four coach Brad Wadlan is returning to the club from Swansea CC where he was head coach, five years after his last appearance.
Wadlan will hope to continue where he left off at St Clare with his hard-hitting batting and left-arm spin.
St Austell have changed their course of action with the overseas route by going for an opening batsman in Sri Lankan Thevindu Dickwella.
He is also a more than handy spinner.
The derby with Grampound will see him take on countryman Ravi Karunaratna who has already been confirmed to returning, as has Werrington’s impressive all-rounder Thulina Dilshan.