GRAMPOUND Bowling Club held their sixth Open Pairs Tournament from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30, in great weather at the Recreation Ground.
Twenty-nine pairs entered the tournament with players from Grampound, Stenalees, St Stephen, Heavy Transport, St Austell, Newquay Trenance, Lostwithiel, Mawnan, Chacewater, Carnon Downs, Truro, Falmouth, Penlee, Sir Francis Drake Plymouth, Broadstone and Blandford.
Across the weekend spectators were treated to some top class bowling action and close games in both competitions.
Sunday saw the semi-finals of the main tournament and plate competitions in the morning, followed by a break for lunch and the raffle.
In the afternoon the finals were played which saw; in the main tournament, Paul Sturtridge and Mark Read (Stenalees) beat Gary Frost and David Parr (St Stephen/Chacewater) 22-11, and in the Plate competition, John Darling and Richard Rowe (Mawnan/Chacewater) beat Aaron Yeo and Terry Kellow (St Austell) 19-11.
This was followed by the trophy presentations in the clubhouse where Grampound's vice-captain Zac Busby thanked everyone for taking part in the tournament along with those who helped put the event on.
He then introduced Malcolm McCarthy, the Group Three chairman to presents the trophies to the winners and runners-up.