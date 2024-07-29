WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Saltash United 1 Brixham 1
THE Ashes secured an opening day point as they drew 1-1 with Brixham at the Kimberley Stadium.
Boss Macca Brown gave debuts to midfielder Tom Payne who was given the captain’s armband and defender Elliott Crawford, but new frontman Rikki Shepherd was missing.
The match began with both teams struggling to find their rhythm. Tyler Yendle’s colourful language in the early minutes reflected his frustration with his side’s slow start.
Saltash gradually began to exert more pressure, not allowing Brixham to settle, but they struggled to create.
The visitors nearly took the lead in the 30th minute when Aaron Wellington had a chance but shot straight at Jordan Duffey. Wellington’s subsequent effort hit the police station.
In the second half, Duffey’s quick reactions and the offside flag spared the Ashes from a potentially dangerous situation. A ball played through in the 53rd minute found Jack Jefford, but his effort was tame and easily saved.
Payne was brought down in the 57th minute and took the resulting free-kick, which sailed over.
By the 65th minute, a heavy tackle on sub Deacon Thomson led to him receiving treatment. Boss Macca Brown received a caution for his protests.
The game needed a goal and it finally arrived in the 83rd minute when Brixham’s Tom Mortimore capitalised on a long throw to score.
But within two minutes it was level as midfielder Aaron Goulty beat Josh Nicol from inside the box.
Both teams pushed for a winner, but to no avail as it ended all square. SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey; Laurence Murray, Hayden Greening, Tyler Yendle, Elliott Crawford, Ethan Wright (Kieran O’Melia, 58); Josh Toulson (Jack Kelsey, 75), Tom Payne (capt), Aaron Goulty; Jack Jefford (Deacon Thomson, 58), Joe Preece. Subs not used: Ben Goulty, Tom Huyton.
Ashes’ man of the match: Hayden Greening.