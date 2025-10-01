The level of excitement on the first tee was also evident back in the clubhouse together with elevated emotional levels as the scores came in and as vice-captain (elect) Colin Marshall compiled the totals. As the two teams had been selected at random into Red and Blue, there were only a handful of players who had dug out their red shirts and everyone else wore their traditional blues which may have led to confusion in some ranks for a number came into the clubhouse still unsure which team they had played for.