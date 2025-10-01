By Keith Field
St Mellion Golf Club Seniors Section latest – ‘The Fossils’
GLORIOUS weather all week that ensured that the Fossils golf proceeded without any worried looks at forecasts.
On Tuesday, September 23, they made the short trip to the Moor to meet the considerable challenge at Tavistock.
Although holding a lead of six, many Fossils have memories of torrid times on the Moor when large leads have melted away and where home advantage really counts.
Match captain, Paul Osborne, and partner Pete Mehigan soon discovered the Tavi effect as they struggled to contain their opponents and finally succumbed well before the 18th.
Second out, Brian Pound and Allan Evans then fell short before Albert Gunning and Ted Ahier steadied the ship with a half.
The remaining five matches were nip and tuck but, on this occasion, St Mellion won three and lost two.
Although after totting up the scores, the bragging rights on the day went to Tavistock 4.5 to 3.5, overall and thanks to their impressive performance on the Kernow course, St Mellion won the overall result 10.5 to 5.5.
Nearest the Pin fell (again) to Brian Pound for St Mellion and Ashley Austen for Tavistock.
Results: St Mellion results: Paul Osborne and Pete Mehigan lost 5&4; Allan Evans and Brian Pound lost 2&1; Albert Gunning and Phil Cuming halved; Ted Ahier and David Morton won 1-up; pete Williams and Mike page lost 2&1; Norman Wreford and Andy Thomas won 1-up; Brian Crichton and Peter Lee lost 3&2; David Orriss and Colin Marshall won 5&3.
With Europe locking horns with USA in New York, the Fossils played their own version of the Ryder Cup on the Kernow Course on the Thursday.
Based on six holes better ball, six holes foursomes and the final six played as individuals and all as Matchplay, the format was an upgrade on previous formats and despite some trepidation from the vice-captain, was greatly enjoyed by the players.
It is well-known that the Ryder Cup raises the partisanship of players and spectators and that was soon evident at St Mellion.
The level of excitement on the first tee was also evident back in the clubhouse together with elevated emotional levels as the scores came in and as vice-captain (elect) Colin Marshall compiled the totals. As the two teams had been selected at random into Red and Blue, there were only a handful of players who had dug out their red shirts and everyone else wore their traditional blues which may have led to confusion in some ranks for a number came into the clubhouse still unsure which team they had played for.
Early results promised a close outcome but as more scores came in, the reds started to draw ahead and finally produce an overwhelming victory. The emotions really came to the surface as the winning team celebrated their 25 to 19 victory as if they had won the real Cup.
Tony Prout, the Fossil’s own roving ambassador to the Ryder Cup, presented the trophy to winning vaptain, Paul Osborne, surrounded by Red team members.
Although there were some excellent individual team scores only Malcolm Smith and Tony Prout scored a remarkable 4 -0 victory over the unfortunate team of Allan Joel and Albert Gunning in the first match out.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.