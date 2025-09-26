St Mellion Golf Club latest
By Keith Field
SEVERAL Fossils and ladies made their way to St Pierre in Monmouthshire to take part in the annual tour over the second weekend of September.
Unfortunately for them the weather turned foul on Sunday as they were due to play 18 holes.
Thanks to wind and heavy rain, the day’s round was curtailed at the ninth with everyone duly soaked.
After drying their gear overnight, they set out on Monday (September 15) with squally showers and very high winds, so high that both the nearby Severn Bridge crossings were closed.
Finally for their final round on Tuesday, the weather set fair and as such their golf was completed without further drama.
In spite of the weather, the party led splendidly by past captain Dave Vincent, enjoyed their visit to St Pierre.
On Monday, with the weather not quite as extreme as experienced by the tourists, just five Fossils made their way to Tehidy to take part in the Captain’s Shield competition organised by the Cornwall Seniors Golf Association.
Whilst narrowly denied top spot by a point, Tony Hurly and Keith Abbott took second place and Colin Marshall took Nearest the Pin.
Thursday that week brought a Gentleman’s Advance for the Fossils with captain for the da, Colin Marshall predicting on Wednesday evening, ‘The weather will definitely be better than today’.
Well, yes it was better than St Mellion’s Wednesday weather, but nothing so good as the confident prediction inspired.
Mist, drizzle rain and breeze all conspired to challenge the golfers.
It so became clear that some Fossils looked at other weather forecasts and stayed home so there were a number of two balls out on the course.
Whatever the misfortune, it always presents an opportunity and that is what it did for the day’s ghost, Phil Coming.
His scoring seemed to elevate every two ball, but he ensured that the winners Albert Gunning and Malcolm Smith were clear winners with an amended total of 91 points, while Pete Mehigan and Stan Serwata were elevated to second place with 89.
Only Brian Pound, Allan Evans and Sophocles were the only three-ball on the podium with 88!
Such was the impact of the Ghost on the day, that he helped 8 teams not including his own, an unprecedented achievement, which included four of the top six. It must be added that all eight finished above his own three-ball team.
Results: 1 Malcolm Smith, Albert Gunning and Ghost – 91; 2 Stan Serwata, Pete Mehigan and Ghost – 89; 3 Sophocles, Brian Pound and Allan Evans – 88; 4 Allan Joel, Alec Brannan and Ghost – 86; 5 Guy Pennington, Keith Abbott and Mike R Newton – 86; 6 Don Smith, Keith Field and Ghost – 85.
LADIES’ SECTION by Sue Wenmoth
Weekend Medal – Saturday, September 13
Results: 1 Linda Radley – 77 (103-26); 2 Judith Clark – 82 (112-30); 3 N/A.
Captain’s Team versus Vice-captain’s Team – Wednesday, September 17
THE players were slightly depleted because of the weather, but nine ladies teed off to play nine holes in the heavy drizzle and wind.
The vice-captain’s team led by Katy Milne just pipped the captain’s (Cathryn Braithwaite) side by 74 points to 69 points.
As there was only nine playing, Julie Cleaton’s score was shared.
Cheesy chips were shared after play compliments of the Ladies Section.
