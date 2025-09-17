GRASSROOTS SPORT
Liskeard Bowling Club by Val Bourne
LISKEARD Bowling Club have enjoyed another successful outdoor season, including Chris Harrison being crowned the Champion of Champions in the Four Wood Singles.
She saw off her opponents from across the Duchy to win it, and also qualified for the National Two Wood Singles finals at Leamington where county winners and runners-up face off for the right to be crowned English champion.
Elsewhere around the club, Liskeard’s men’s first team were runners-up in Group Two Division One, while the team of Terry Harrison, Colin Hinds, Karl Barrett and Adam Fuller won the Group Two stage of the National Fours. Adam also was crowned Group Two Two Wood Singles champion.
On the ladies’ front, Liskeard were runners-up in the Two Wood Benevolent Triples with Carol Barrett, Domini Andrews, Linda Watson and Chris Harrison finishing second in the Captains Shield.
Chris also won the Two Wood Singles and went on to become runner-up in the county finals.
GOLF
St Mellion Golf Club Seniors’ Section ‘The Fossils’ by Keith Field
THE weather on Thursday, August 28, brought a game of two halves as the forecast included thundery showers which arrived.
Forty-three Fossils took to the fairways to challenge for the Long Tom Trophy and although conditions varied depending on your tee time, the performances throughout were excellent.
Yet again the 40-point barrier was broken by a familiar name, Guy Pennington with 41 but his lead was just the single point difference between Andy Bryan and Tony Prout, each with 40. No less than 6 players scored 39. A remarkedly impressive collective of scores despite the challenge of conditions overhead and underfoot.
Results: 1 Guy Pennington – 41; 2 Andy Bryan – 40; 3 Tony Prout – 40.
Section winners: Gold: Guy Pennington, David Furse and Tony Hurley; Silver: Andy Bryan, Tony Prout and Phil Cuming; Bronze: Nigel Coulson-Stevens, Sophocles and Alan Malvern.
Comments
