By Keith Field
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB SENIORS SECTION – ‘THE FOSSILS’
The second week of June got away in spectacular fashion with the running of the Fossils’ Open on Monday, June 10.
Well organised by outgoing secretary Alvin Edney and generously sponsored by Steve Hoskin Construction and Sovereign Wines of Tavistock, the day was blessed with warm sunshine, a cold north-westerly and the course in superb condition.
Prizes for nearest the pin on all five par threes, longest drives and the ubiquitous twos as well as prizes for first to fifth places for both visitors and home players, in total £800 plus wine for the spot prizes warranted a bigger entry of just 64, including 39 Fossils.
Challenging pin positions on slick greens ensured the players kept on their metal if there was to be any chance of success.
The latest WHS-based playing handicaps probably put a cap on the extraordinary scores that have taken the title in the past, but as ever, there were some really great scoring across all the entrants.
Top of the pile for St Mellion with an outstanding 43 points were Mike Page and Pete Mehigan and for the visitors, G Pollington and S Osborne-Brown from Cape Cornwall with the same score.
Not to outdone, Keith Abbott and Bruce Sobey also recorded 43 points but lost out on countback as did S Green and A King from Came Down (Dorchester).
‘Nearest the Pin’ prizes went to M Wigley from Mullion on the third as well as the St Mellion quartet of C de Beaufort, K Abbott, A Bryan and J Simpson.
Longest drives were from D Philips from West Cornwall and St Mellion’s, Stan Serwata.
There were just seven twos recorded C de Beaufort (3), P Pascoe (5), A Morrell (7), M Smith and S Watts (14) and B Pound (16), all of which are the par threes, however, Allan Evans could not resist the challenge of going for the green on the 10th and after a superb tee shot, drained his putt for the eagle!
It was just as well that the players enjoyed the conditions and challenges on Monday as with a dire weather forecast, captain Chris de Beaufort had little option to postpone Thursday’s match pitting Devon and Cornwall versus the Rest of the World.
LOOE GOLF CLUB LATEST
By Sara Walker, Lady Vets captain
After a gap of a few years the Annual Mixed Greensomes match comprising the seniors and lady vets was reconvened on Thursday, June 20.
On a warm, sunny morning, 14 pairs of seniors and lady vets played an 18-hole Greensomes off the blue and yellow tees.
The results were very close, winners with 44 points were Carol Stevens and Gary Moules, second with 43 points were Jax Wailes and Bob Weston and four pairs with 41 points.
The lady winner nearest the pin was Maria Turnball and for the men Gary Moules.
As Dave Moore, seniors captain, has the Liskeard Foodbank as his chosen charity this year and Sara Walker the lady vets captain is a trustee of the Saltash Foodbank, the proceeds from the entry fee donations were added to Dave's charity and totalled £140.
After the match tea and tea cakes were served in the clubhouse and everyone seemed to agree that the morning had been a very enjoyable event.
We shall endeavour to play it annually as it has been in the past.