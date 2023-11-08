BILLY Hopcroft’s hat-trick proved in vain as Bude Town were sensationally dumped out of the Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup at the second round stage by Bodmin Town despite taking a 3-0 lead at Priory Park.
Hopcroft struck twice in the opening 13 minutes, and when he grabbed his hat-trick four minutes after the break, nobody could foresee what was to happen next.
Will Elliott got one back on 58 minutes, the first of three goals in four minutes as Noah Crump scored twice.
The winner arrived 13 minutes from time when young striker Joe Munday, who has rejoined the club from Launceston in recent days, beat Liam Hill.
Bude did their best to force extra-time, but it wasn’t to be.
Launceston’s youngsters did the club proud as they pushed SWPL Premier West leaders Liskeard Athletic for large parts of their 6-3 defeat at Lux Park.
The Blues led 3-2 at the break, but Launceston drew level almost straight from kick-off.
An own goal put Liskeard 4-3 in front, before Mike Smith scored twice more to book their place in the last eight.
The Clarets scored through Josh Chidley, Liam Raglan and Dan Clifton.
Elsewhere in the competition, St Austell beat higher league opposition to reach the last eight of the Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup as Matt Searle’s late effort beat Saltash United 1-0 at Poltair Park.
The Lillywhites had lost just twice all season in SWPL Premier West, while the Ashes, who underwent a summer rebuild, had picked up just eight points in the Western League Premier Division.
In an even contest, Searle’s scrambled effort from a corner got the job done.
The all Western League Premier Division clash between Falmouth Town and Torpoint Athletic went the way of the hosts as they won 2-0 at Bickland Park thanks to goals from Luke Barner and Alex Wharton.
Penzance won the West Cornwall derby against Mullion at Penlee Park by five goals to one.
Mullion took a 16th minute lead through striker Jack Noy, but the Magpies were level five minutes before the break through Charlie Willis, his third in as many games.
They then scored on 44 minutes as sub James Butler set up Rolandos Samnauskas to apply the finishing touch.
Penzance went 3-1 up through Liam Andrew’s header from a corner on 56 minutes, and within 60 seconds their task was made even easier as Harry Roberts was shown a straight red.
Further goals from Silas Sullivan (59) and Dylan Walter (77) added the gloss.
Tonight sees the remaining three ties as Western League Premier Division duo St Blazey and Helston Athletic travel to Camelford and Dobwalls respectively, while Truro City Reserves host Newquay, although the tie has been switched to Mount Wise due to no floodlights at Tregye Fields.