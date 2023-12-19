PLYMOUTH Gladiators will start the 2024 speedway season with a home match against Poole Pirates in the BSN Series southern section.

The match will take place on Plymouth's new race night of Saturday, on March 30, with a 7pm start time.

It is a mouth-watering opener, with Poole the defending BSN Series champions.

The Gladiators kick off their Championship campaign away to defending champions Glasgow Tigers on Friday, May 10.

There will also be home meetings for Plymouth on Tuesday nights, to avoid clashing with televised World Championship Grand Prix meetings on Saturday evenings.

Fixtures

March

Sat 30 POOLE (h) BSN

April

Sat 6 OXFORD (h) BSN

Wed 10 Poole (a) BSN

Fri 12 Scunthorpe (a) KOC

Sat 13 SCUNTHORPE (h) KOC

Wed 17 Oxford (a) BSN

Sat 27 BERWICK (h) KOC provisional

May

Fri 10 Glasgow (a) Chp

Tue 14 WORKINGTON (h) Chp

Fri 17 Edinburgh (a) Chp

Sat 18 Berwick (a) Chp

Sat 25 POOLE (h) Chp

June

Tue 4 REDCAR (h) Chp

Tue 11 BERWICK (h) Chp

Sat 15 Workington (a) Chp

July

Tue 2 EDINBURGH (h) Chp

Wed 17 Poole (a) Chp

Sat 20 OXFORD (h) Chp

August

Fri 2 Scunthorpe (a) Chp

Sat 3 SCUNTHORPE (h) Chp

Wed 7 Oxford (a) Chp

Sat 10 GLASGOW (h) Chp

Fri 23 Redcar (a) Chp