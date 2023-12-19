PLYMOUTH Gladiators will start the 2024 speedway season with a home match against Poole Pirates in the BSN Series southern section.
The match will take place on Plymouth's new race night of Saturday, on March 30, with a 7pm start time.
It is a mouth-watering opener, with Poole the defending BSN Series champions.
The Gladiators kick off their Championship campaign away to defending champions Glasgow Tigers on Friday, May 10.
There will also be home meetings for Plymouth on Tuesday nights, to avoid clashing with televised World Championship Grand Prix meetings on Saturday evenings.
Fixtures
March
Sat 30 POOLE (h) BSN
April
Sat 6 OXFORD (h) BSN
Wed 10 Poole (a) BSN
Fri 12 Scunthorpe (a) KOC
Sat 13 SCUNTHORPE (h) KOC
Wed 17 Oxford (a) BSN
Sat 27 BERWICK (h) KOC provisional
May
Fri 10 Glasgow (a) Chp
Tue 14 WORKINGTON (h) Chp
Fri 17 Edinburgh (a) Chp
Sat 18 Berwick (a) Chp
Sat 25 POOLE (h) Chp
June
Tue 4 REDCAR (h) Chp
Tue 11 BERWICK (h) Chp
Sat 15 Workington (a) Chp
July
Tue 2 EDINBURGH (h) Chp
Wed 17 Poole (a) Chp
Sat 20 OXFORD (h) Chp
August
Fri 2 Scunthorpe (a) Chp
Sat 3 SCUNTHORPE (h) Chp
Wed 7 Oxford (a) Chp
Sat 10 GLASGOW (h) Chp
Fri 23 Redcar (a) Chp