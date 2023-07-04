PLYMOUTH Gladiators have signed Dan Thompson to replace Ben Morley in the main body of their side ahead of tonight's weather-permitting Cab Direct Championship meeting at home to Berwick Bandits (7pm).
Morley himself was brought in as a replacement for the under-performing Paul Starke at the end of May, but he has struggled to pick up points particularly away from home, and promoter Mark Phillips has decided to replace him as well now after several below-par scores.
Thompson, who rides for Ipswich Witches in the Premiership, recently completed a 28-day injury replacement spell with Championship outfit Birmingham Brummies.
Tonight is realistically a must-win fixture for bottom side Plymouth against the second-from-bottom Bandits if they are to stand any chance at all of finishing in the top six and the end-of-season play-offs.
They have not won in nine league and cup meetings, including four at home.
“Ben has not hit the ground running,” Phillips told the club's website. “I know it is awkward with him having a late start to the season, but he hasn’t shown his home form like he did last year and as we are still pushing to make the play-offs, so we can actually find some silverware, we have got to take every opportunity that we can.
“With it being such a small league, there is no time to play catch up and we need wins.”
The 19-year-old Thompson – along with his twin brother, Joe – was born in Nuneaton and rode for Leicester Lion Cubs after track time as their mascot. He was crowned British youth champion in 2020 and moved to the main Lions team for the 2021 Premiership season before joining Sheffield Tigers as their number eight rider in 2022.
Plymouth Gladiators: Kyle Howarth, Dan Thompson, Ben Barker, Dan Gilkes, Richie Worrall, James Pearson, Ben Trigger.
Berwick Bandits: Rory Schlein, Jye Etheridge, Jonas Knudsen, Leon Flint, Thomas Jorgensen, Jacob Hook, Connor Coles.