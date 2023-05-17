Brummie team manager Laurence Rogers told the club's website: “That feels so good! We had a chat as a team on track walk and with it being the first league meeting, we said that our season started here – and boy did they respond. “We got off to such a good start and that gave us some confidence from the off. “We may have lost Stefan in his first ride but the team pulled together brilliantly and they fully deserved that win." Plymouth: Richie Worrall 14+2 (7 rides), Ben Barker 13 (6), Dan Gilkes 9 (5), Lee Complin 3 (4), Paul Starke 2+2 (5), Ben Trigger 1 (3), Kyle Howarth R/R.