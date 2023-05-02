PLYMOUTH Prow Park Gladiators welcome back heat leader Richie Worrall from SEC qualifiers action as they launch their Cab Direct Championship campaign with a home meeting against Scunthorpe Scorpions at The Coliseum tonight (7pm).
Worrall missed last week's BSN Series clash with Poole Pirates but his team-mates covered for him very well as they stunned Poole 46-44.
It looks like being another tough meeting for Plymouth as the Scorpions are in great form.
They followed up home and away BSN Series victories over the Birmingham Brummies by qualifying last Friday for the semi-finals of the BSN Series, after clinching the northern mini-group of the competition.
Scunthorpe promoter Rob Godfrey told his club's website: “It was fantastic to have a winning start to the season in the BSN Series, with victory in our opening three meetings, while arguably it was the fourth meeting that was even more impressive – a battling performance at Redcar to take the aggregate bonus point to win the group and progress in the competition.
“We take that momentum into a busy week this week and that week starts with us launching our Cab Direct Championship campaign at Plymouth.
“The Gladiators are not to be under-estimated, especially around their own specialist circuit, but I feel we every chance to return from the long journey down there with a win.”
Lee Complin, who impressed for the Plymouth Centurions last season and always goes well around The Coliseum, guests for the injured Zaine Kennedy, while Scunthorpe also include Danish ace Michael Palm Toft, who rode for the Gladiators last season and scored a 12-point maximum in the home match against the Brummies.
Gates open 5.45pm (pay by cash) with tapes up at 7pm.
Plymouth: 1. Kyle Howarth 2. Dan Gilkes 3. Paul Starke 4. Ben Barker 5. Richie Worrall 6. Jake Turner. 7. Ben Trigger. Team Manager Garry May
Scunthorpe: 1. Ryan Douglas 2. Simon Lambert 3. Connor Mountain 4. Jake Allen 5. Michael Palm Toft. 6. Lee Complin (Guest) 7 Joe Thompson. Team Manager: Rob Godfrey