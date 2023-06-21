PLYMOUTH Gladiators' hopes of reaching the Cab Direct Championship play-offs received another blow as they suffered an eighth straight defeat – 47-42 at home to league leaders Oxford Cheetahs last night.
A cracking meeting full of drama and interest was nip and tuck for the first 11 heats, with never more than one point between the two sides from heat three up to heat 12.
But Oxford's very strong top three of Scott Nicholls, Sam Masters and Lewis Kerr saw them pull away in the closing stages, though a 5-1 from tactical substitute Richie Worrall and Dan Gilkes in heat 14 did set up what had seemed an unlikely last heat decider, which was won by Oxford skipper Nicholls, with Masters in third place as the Cheetahs secured their third victory on the road this season and their fifth on the trot.
The Gladiators' heat leaders had little answer to that trio's scoring power, while former Plymouth rider Henry Atkins weighed in with a hugely impressive paid 12 from reserve. Nicholls won three races and also had two disqualifications, whilst Masters (11+1) and Kerr (11) were in double figures.
Oxford claimed victory despite picking up only two points from the rider replacement rides for the injured Jordan Jenkins.
Gilkes was the pick of Plymouth's riders with 9+2, while Worrall managed two race wins in a seven-point score, but Kyle Howarth and Ben Barker uncharacteristically both failed to register a single heat win between them at home.
Ben Trigger's recent improvement continued with another heat win in a five-point haul, while fellow reserve Jake Turner managed a second and third, but fell while leading his opening ride.
Cheetahs manager Peter Schroeck told the British Speedway website: “Tonight was a huge result for us. That’s three away victories on the spin and this team is getting stronger with every meeting.
“We missed Jordan in the main body of the team and Scott picked up a couple of exclusions. If we knew prior to the meeting that we’d have those exclusions and Jordan’s rides would return two points, you’d make us the clear underdogs.
“But Henry and Ryan (Kinsley) at reserve played key roles and we’re over the moon with this win.”
It does not get any easier for Plymouth as they face a very tough match at Redcar Bears on Friday night.
Plymouth: Dan Gilkes 9+2 (4 rides), Kyle Howarth 9 (5), Richie Worrall 7+1 (5), Ben Barker 5+1 (4), Ben Trigger 5 (4), Ben Morley 4+2 (4), Jake Turner 3 (3).
Oxford: Sam Masters 11+1 (5), Henry Atkins 11+1 (6), Lewis Kerr 11 (5), Scott Nicholls 9 (5), Ryan Kinsley 4+1 (4), Cameron Heeps 1 (5).