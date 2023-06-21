But Oxford's very strong top three of Scott Nicholls, Sam Masters and Lewis Kerr saw them pull away in the closing stages, though a 5-1 from tactical substitute Richie Worrall and Dan Gilkes in heat 14 did set up what had seemed an unlikely last heat decider, which was won by Oxford skipper Nicholls, with Masters in third place as the Cheetahs secured their third victory on the road this season and their fifth on the trot.