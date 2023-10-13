PLYMOUTH Gladiators supporters are being urged to attend a meeting tonight hosted by promoter Mark Phillips where the future of the club will be discussed.
The Gladiators finished the Cab Direct Championship season with the wooden spoon.
They were not helped by a series of rain-offs, injuries, suspensions, and a very inconsistent fixture list, and Phillips has stated that he needs to find some additional funding streams if the club is to continue operating in the second tier of English speedway.
Phillips has talked about a possible move to Saturday night racing, away from the usual Tuesday night slot, in the hope of attracting more families to meetings as it is not a school night.
He has also said the appointment of a commercial manager is a top priority to bring in additional funding.
Phillips said: "Throughout the meeting, we will establish the requirements for moving into 2024.
"To achieve these objectives, the Plymouth Speedway community will hopefully pull together in the same direction regarding finance and footfall."
The meeting takes place tonight at the Railway Club, Mullet Road, Laira in Plymouth PL3 6TD, starting at 7pm.