PLYMOUTH Gladiators' Dan Gilkes just missed out on qualification to the SGP2 Series after a last-race exclusion in his round at Pardubice in the Czech Republic on Saturday.
Gilkes had been looking well placed with four second places from his first four outings.
Australian Keynan Rew led the way with 13 points, with Poland's Bartlomiej Kowalski second on 12, and Denmark's Nicolai Heiselberg and Sweden's Casper Henriksson both also qualifying on 11.
GB's Drew Kemp managed nine points in the same meeting after two race wins.
In the other qualifiers, Leon Flint managed seven points in Krsko in Slovenia, while Anders Rowe got 11 in Vojens in Denmark, but both also failed to qualify – Poole Pirates' Rowe after a series of race-offs.
Meanwhile, Gilkes scored one point from the reserve berth for Great Britain in the European Under-23 Team Championship first qualifying round – a meeting which forced him to miss the Gladiators' BSN Series pool match at Oxford last Wednesday night.
Sweden finished top on 38 at Stralsund in Germany, with the Czech Republic second 29, GB on 28 and Germany on 25.
Tom Brennan led the GB scorers with 12 points, with Anders Rowe on 8, Leon Flint 6, and Drew Kemp and Gilkes one apiece.