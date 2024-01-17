CALLINGTON Cricket Club have announced the signing of former Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller for their 2024 ECB Cornwall Premier League campaign.
The 35-year-old who bats in the middle-order, bowls leg-spin and is a gun fielder, joins Cally having spent the last two season’s at league rivals St Just.
Waller picked up nearly 200 wickets for Somerset in over 200 appearances for the club, particularly excelling in the T20 format where he managed to pick up 139 wickets at an economy of just over seven an over, a remarkable effort considering Taunton is one of the fastest scoring grounds in the professional game.
Waller has also turned out for the likes of Dorset and Torquay before joining St Just, and the former Millfield School student will no doubt be a huge hit at Moores Park.
