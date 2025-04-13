By Gareth Davies
ASSISTANT boss Stewart Yetton hailed a ‘professional’ second half performance from his Truro City side after they defeated Hornchurch 3-1 on Saturday.
Jaze Kabia stole the show with a 16-minute hat-trick after Tom Wraight had given the Urchins a first half lead in Essex.
And it could have been much worse for City had their custodian Dan Lavercombe not produced fine saves to deny home strike duo Darren McQueen and Angelo Balanta before the interval.
“We were a bit disappointed at half-time as we weren’t really on the front foot,” Yetton said at full-time.
“Hornchurch caused a lot of problems and Lavs has made a couple of unbelievable saves.
“With that in mind, we are happy to come away with three points because at this stage of the season, it is all about winning. We got the goals in the second half and then it was a very professional performance.
“They had a little spell after we equalised, but we nullified them and saw the game out really well.”
Kabia, who also bagged a fine treble in the home demolition of Worthing in August, repeated the dose at the Hornchurch Stadium with three finishes of the highest quality.
His first, a fine left-foot effort into the top corner, was followed by an angled effort past home incumbent Mason Terry. Irishman Kabia then saved the best for last when he lobbed an onrushing Terry to claim the match ball and ensure City remain top of the National League South pile.
“All three finishes are fantastic and he has that in his locker,” he added. “It probably hasn’t gone for him in the past run of games, but they were big moments and big finishes in an important game.
“You need your big players to step up and that was what Jaze has done in the second half.”