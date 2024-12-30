ASSISTANT boss Stewart Yetton praised the ‘never-say-die attitude’ from his Truro City side after they drew 1-1 with Weston-super-Mare on Boxing Day.
In front of another crowd in excess of 2,000 at the Truro City Stadium, Yetton’s side fell behind nine minutes before the break when veteran striker Reuben Reid finished well inside the box.
However, City were unhappy with the decision by referee Steven Hughes to play advantage after their former striker Harvey Greenslade handled the ball.
After the turnaround, with mist falling as conditions deteriorated, City searched for an equaliser and Billy Palfrey came close as time ticked down but Weston looked like they would hold on for all three points.
Palfrey and City had other ideas and in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Palfrey secured a point when he fired home from Dom Johnson-Fisher’s cut back.
“We have a never-say-die attitude,” Yetton told trurocity.co.uk. “One thing we have been good at all season is getting late goals and I would put that down to our fitness and the lads’ work-rate.
“They put an awful lot in both on the training pitch and away from the football club too. We are very pleased with our lads to get a late goal, when teams are sitting in and inviting pressure.”
Palfrey’s goal was Truro’s sixth in stoppage time so far this term, which has resulted in the Tinners claiming 10 points from their injury time endeavours.
And Yetton revealed that he ‘would have been disappointed’ not to have claimed anything from Weston’s first visit to the Duchy in over four years.
“(Palfrey’s goal) was a very good finish,” he added. “Bill will be the first one to admit that when he was in a similar position 10 minutes earlier and perhaps should have scored. That’s something Bill will do and that is get into the box, to get shots off.
“We are pleased that he got another goal although it is slightly bittersweet because we wanted all three points, but it wasn’t to be.
“If we had lost, we would have been disappointed because we limited them to very few chances. The goal we conceded was poor from our point of view because in the build-up, there was a blatant handball.
“Their lad has handballed it and the ball has gone back to halfway line but the referee plays on. I’m not sure how we have got an advantage, but it was just one of those things.”