By Gareth Davies
ASSISTANT boss Stewart Yetton felt the margin of victory for his Truro City side over Slough Town should have been greater than just two goals.
The Tinners prevailed thanks to an early strike from Connor Riley-Lowe, with Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain sealing victory 13 minutes from time.
It was a dominant second half showing for Yetton’s side who carved out a whole host of second stanza opportunities, with the best of those falling to Irish striker Jaze Kabia.
“It should have been a bit more comfortable than it actually was,” Yetton said at full-time. “We probably missed three or four good opportunities to kill the game and put it to bed really early.
“Overall, we are pleased with the lads, as I can’t remember Lavs having too much to do, other than a couple of saves in the first half.
“It was a very professional performance to go and get the second goal and we felt after the Farborough game that we had a similar opportunity to kill the game off. We didn’t win that game, so it is pleasing that the lads have taken something from that disappointment, kicked on and then got the win against Slough.”
Victory moves City up to fifth in the table after Torquay and Eastbourne both blew 2-0 leads to lose and draw against Chelmsford and Hemel respectively.
And as 2024-25’s final straight approaches, Yetton said that City are relishing the prospect of being part of the promotion race.
“It is exciting to be at this end of the table, opposed to the other end,” he added. “With that comes pressure and expectations, but we embrace it and look forward to it. That’s what you play football for, to be in the mix at the top of the table come March, April and May time.”