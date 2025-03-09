ASSISTANT boss Stewart Yetton felt a sense of relief after his Truro City side saw off 10-man Welling United to stay third in National League South, writes Gareth Davies.
The Tinners prevailed 3-2, despite lowly Welling playing the final 30 minutes of the game a man light, after captain Dave Winfield received a second yellow card for reacting when tussling with striker Tyler Harvey.
City took the lead inside the opening two minutes through Connor Riley-Lowe, before Deon Moore restored parity for the Wings before the break.
Harvey made Welling pay for Winfield’s red card with goals that seemingly eased Truro to victory. However, Welling netted in stoppage time when Riccardo Di Trolio stabbed home to set home nerves jangling, but City held on.
“At the end, we made it like too much hard work for ourselves,” Yetton said at full-time. “We conceded the goal at the end and even with 10-men, you invite a bit of pressure, because football goes that way, giving a dicey three or four minutes.
“Overall, though, we saw the game out well and we started well too. We scored a good goal and it was good vision by Deano (Will Dean) to slot it down the side for Dom (Johnson-Fisher). He crossed into the box and then that’s what you want from your wingbacks, to come in at the back stick.
“We felt that if we had got a second, after scoring so early, it may have changed the way the game panned out. They had the wind the first half and because it was such a strong wind, we felt that if we could go in level at half-time, we would have been pleased with that.
“We were disappointed with the manner of Welling’s first goal, but we felt that in the second half, with the wind, we could make that advantage count and we did.”