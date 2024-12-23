By David Harrison at Pennygillam
SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21)
Launceston 3 Bodmin Town 2
JADEN Wood’s superb injury-time free-kick gave the Clarets a priceless three points in their quest to pull away from trouble as they saw off Bodmin Town 3-2 at Pennygillam.
After the tough challenge posed by league leaders Newquay, the Clarets welcomed their fellow strugglers on the shortest day of the year and to face the worst matchday weather of the season so far.
Both sides struggled to impose themselves during a dour first half although Launceston’s Denham Guild looked comfortable in the demanding conditions.
The Clarets moved in front on the half-hour when Kian Berry was brought down by Bodmin keeper Oliver Sidey. Skipper Mike Steele rammed home the resultant penalty kick.
Launceston would have felt fairly comfortable at the break, protecting a one-goal lead, but their advantage was wiped out within ten minutes of the restart. Harry Probyn pulled one back before Sam Cox produced a stunning 22-yard drive into the top corner, giving the available-again Lewis Slade no chance.
The game had become an attritional affair but Berry levelled the scores after 65 minutes, reacting sharply to score with a well-placed cross-shot.
That looked to be the end of the scoring but as the game ran deep into injury time, the Clarets were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area. The returning Jaden Wood, freshly introduced as a substitute, extracted full revenge by firing a fierce shot in off the post, sparking scenes of great jubilation.
BODMIN TOWN: Ollie Sidey; Oliver Brown. Tyler Jones, Tom Manuel, Cameron Copp; Billy Coton (capt), Callum McGhee; Sam Eccleston, Sam Cox, Harry Probyn; Callum Thomas. Subs: Brad Agar (gk), Ollie Miller, Theo Robinson, Joe Munday.