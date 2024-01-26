TRURO City have signed Dominic Johnson-Fisher from Isthmian League side Whitehawk on a permanent deal, writes Gareth Davies.
The 20-year-old joined the Hawks ahead for the 2023-24 campaign after impressing for Southern Football Combination outfit Steyning Town.
Born in Lewisham, Johnson-Fisher has made 25 appearances so far this term for Whitehawk, finding the net three times. His spectacular strike against county rivals Lewes in the FA Trophy won Whitehawk’s Goal of the Month for Novemeber.
Johnson-Fisher trained with his new City team-mates last night and goes straight into the squad for tomorrow’s home Vanarama National League South clash with Braintree Town at Bolitho Park (3pm).
“He’s a player we have tracked for quite a while,” City manager Paul Wotton told trurocity.co.uk. “For one reason or another, it didn’t quite happen last summer but we are delighted to get it over the line now.
“He’s young, enthusiastic and brings something to the squad that we haven’t got in abundance and that’s pace. He can also go past players which is something we need to improve on.
“With the amount of games we have got coming up, we also need bodies in the building so we are delighted to be working with Dominic and we know he can’t wait to get going.”
Looking ahead to the Braintree game, Wotton commented: “Braintree are a well-organised team who play good football.
"They have had some good results, none more so than Tuesday night when they went to Maidstone and drew 1-1. To get a result at Maidstone is no mean feat and Braintree have a real threat up front in Alfie Pavey and Shaq Coulthirst.
“Those two are a real handful and I know it is boring and perhaps a bit repetitive to say it but we will have to be at our very best to get something out of the game.”