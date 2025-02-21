ST BLAZEY continue their battle to avoid relegation tomorrow when they head up to Bristol to tackle mid-table Oldland Abbotonians (3pm).
Blazey are now within three points of third bottom Ilfracombe Town following their recent victory over second-placed Clevedon Town, but missed the chance to go level with the North Devon side after seeing Wednesday night’s home clash with Barnstaple Town postponed following a late pitch inspection.
One positive is that it means they will head up the M5 fresh and it is a game Mark Carter and his side will target if they are to secure Step Five football next term.
But with six of their final ten games away from home, they will need to start putting together some performances on the road.
So far this term they have picked up just three points from 13 games on their travels courtesy of draws at Ivybridge Town, Brixham and Ilfracombe.
Blazey will hope for a helping hand from neighbours St Austell who are Ilfracombe’s opponents at Marlborough Park.
The Lillywhites have enjoyed a solid campaign after winning the SWPL Premier West crown last term, and will start as firm favourites in North Devon.
They pushed leaders Portishead Town all the way last weekend and know a similar performance should get the job done against a side that have just three wins all season on their own patch.
St Austell could end the day level on points with tenth-placed Ivybridge Town if the Devonians are beaten at Nailsea and Tickenham.
Saltash United are also on their travels as they go to play-off chasing Barnstaple Town.
The Ashes have picked up 15 points from the last 18 available with only Ivybridge Town denying them since the turn of the year.
A 5-0 hammering of Bridgwater United was followed by last Saturday’s stoppage-time victory over Paulton Rovers as Macca Brown’s side are up to 11th, level on points with St Austell and again are closing in on the top half.
Torpoint Athletic are another side on the rise courtesy of a three-match unbeaten run that has seen them pick up seven points against top four sides Barnstaple Town, Buckland Athletic and second-placed Clevedon Town.
The Point saw off Town 3-2 at The Mill last Saturday and will fancy their chances against a Bridgwater side that arrive in South East Cornwall having won just one of their last five outings.
The Somerset side sit 15th on 36 points from 29 games, six ahead of the Point who have played a game more.
Fixtures (3pm): Barnstaple Town v Saltash United, Brixham v Paulton Rovers, Buckland Athletic v Brislington, Clevedon Town v Welton Rovers, Ilfracombe Town v St Austell, Nailsea and Tickenham v Ivybridge Town, Oldland Abbotonians v St Blazey, Portishead Town v Shepton Mallet, Torpoint Athletic v Bridgwater United, Wellington v Street.