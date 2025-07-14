By Kevin Marriott and David Sillifant
PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY (SATURDAY)
Saltash United 3 Plymouth Parkway 0
THE Ashes continued their pre-season with an impressive performance and victory over Southern League Parkway in front of a crowd of 307 at a blisteringly hot Kimberley Stadium, writes Kevin Marriott.
Ashes manager Lee Britchford said: “I was really delighted with the win and performance on what was a fantastic day for the club.
“The boys acquitted themselves really well against a team who are two levels above us.
“We knew they would have a lot of possession but we said in training that we had to be comfortable in our shape and be ready to take our chances when they came.
“We scored three good goals, two on the counter attack, and created more opportunities.
“It’s pre-season, nothing gets decided now, but we are focusing on performances and in all three friendlies so far we’ve looked fit and well-organised.”
Saltash broke the deadlock in the final seconds of the first half to break when Reece Thomson, who had hit the bar earlier, rose at the near post to head in a corner from the right against the club he left over the summer.
Freddy Tolcher doubled the lead 10 minutes into the second half with a superb finish and Jayden Gilbert, another summer recruit, completed the scoring after 75 minutes.
Saltash included latest signing, Max Everall, who looked good on the left side of midfield.
Manager Lee Britchford said of the former Falmouth Town player: “I’m really pleased to have Max with us this season. He’s been in from the start of pre-season, featured in every game so far, and has already shown what he’s capable of.
“He’s comfortable in a few different roles down the left-hand side, which gives us good balance and flexibility going into the season.
“He’s a positive character, he knows a few of the lads already, and he’s settled in quickly with the group. I’m looking forward to working with him properly and seeing how he kicks on.”
Saltash’s Western League rivals Torpoint Athletic got their first taste match action last week with a hat-trick of games.
On Tuesday night they held Brixham to a 3-3 draw at The Mill, the Devonians grabbing a late equaliser, while on Thursday evening Torpoint headed up to SWPL Premier West outfit Camelford and edged a seven-goal thriller, 4-3.
Saturday saw them host Camelford’s league rivals Falmouth Town Reserves who earned a surprise 2-2 draw.
Liskeard Athletic are looking to push for the SWPL Premier West crown and they saw off Western League outfit St Blazey last Tuesday night.
The Blues took a sixth minute lead through centre-half Jordan Powell’s fine finish, before Blazey levelled on 39 minutes via Harry Probyn.
But Liskeard, who later announced the arrival of midfielder Fletcher Williams from Ivybridge Town, restored their advantage via Owen Pritchard shortly before the hour.
A fine victory was secured eight minutes from time when George Newton netted against the side he left over the summer.
Lee Robinson scored the only goal as Millbrook earned a 1-0 victory over Okehampton Argyle on Saturday, a result which followed a narrow 2-1 reversal to Western League outfit on Ivybridge Town.
Jack Smart scored the Brook goal, while the club also announced the re-signing of winger Will Larsen and new recruit Joe Rutherford.
