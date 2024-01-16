Saturday, January 13
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple 2 Saltash United 0, Clevedon Town 1 Helston 2, Ilfracombe Town 2 Shepton Mallet 2, Millbrook 0 Nailsea and Tickenham 2, St Blazey 4 Oldland Abbotonians 2, Street 3 Welton 0.
Isuzu FA Vase, fourth round: Falmouth Town 2 Hartpury College 0, North Greenford United 2 Brixham 2 – Brixham lost 5-4 on pens.
SWPL Premier West: Bodmin Town 1 Mullion 0, Bude Town 2 Liskeard Athletic 2, Dobwalls 3 St Dennis 0, Launceston 2 Camelford 0, Newquay 1 Callington Town 3, Sticker 0 Penzance 0, Wadebridge Town 2 Truro City Res 1, Wendron United 2 St Austell 3.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Callington Town Res 0 Millbrook Res 4, Gunnislake 5 Polperro 4, North Petherwin 4 Torpoint Athletic Res 1, Saltash United Res 5 Altarnun 0, St Mawgan 2 Saltash Borough 2.
Division One East: Liskeard Athletic Res 2 St Columb Major 0, Looe Town 2 Newquay Res 3, Roche 1 St Blazey Res 2, St Newlyn East 4 Boscastle 1, St Stephen 2 Foxhole Stars 10, Torpoint Athletic Thirds 2 Nanpean Rovers 0.
Division Two East: Lifton 7 St Dennis Development 1, St Breward 3 Bodmin Town Res 0, St Minver Res 3 Calstock 2, St Teath 2 Gorran 2.
Division Three East: Grampound 0 St Mawgan Res 5, Liskeard Athletic Thirds 6 Foxhole Stars Res 0, Lostwithiel 1 Gerrans and St Mawes United 5, St Dominick Res 2 Week St Mary 0.
Division Four East: Boscastle Res 0 Indian Queens 3, North Hill 2 St Teath Res 1.
St Piran League, George Evely Cup, Second Round: Kilkhampton 4 Saltash United Thirds 0.
Cornwall Junior Cup, Fourth Round: Dropship FC 1 Mevagissey 1 (Dropship won 7-6 on penalties), Lanreath 6 Holman Sports Club 1, New Inn Titans 1 Pensilva 4, RNAS Culdrose Res 0 Lanivet Inn 7, Stithians 3 Probus 1, Tregony 0 Biscovey 2. .
Sunday, January 14
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Bristol Rovers 5 Sherborne Town 1, Frampton 0 Marine Academy Plymouth 3, Pucklechurch Sports 3 Forest Green Rovers 5, St Austell 2 Bishop’s Lydeard 1.
Western Division: Bideford 3 Helston Athletic 6, Saltash United 2 Ilminster Town 1, Sticker 0 Feniton 2.
Earthbound Electrical Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: Mousehole 0 Bodmin 3, Saltash Borough 5 RNAS Culdrose 1, Wadebridge Town 0 St Dennis 2.
Division Two: Biscovey 6 Ludgvan 2, FXSU 12 Troon 0, Lanner 2 Wendron United 2, Redruth United 2 Padstow United 3.
Cornwall Women’s League, Supplementary Cup: Charlestown 0 Callington Town 11, Penryn 1 St Agnes 2.