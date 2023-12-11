Supplementary Cup, second round: Charlestown v Callington Town, Lanner v Ludgvan – both postponed.

Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: Bodmin v Penryn, Mousehole v Bude Town – both postponed, Saltash Borough 3 St Agnes 7. Division Two: Redruth United v FXSU, St Agnes Res v Padstow United, Wendron United v Troon – all postponed.

Division Four East: Biscovey v Lostwithiel Res, Boscastle Res v Lifton Res, Tregony v Delabole United – all postponed.

Division Three East: Bodmin Dragons v N Petherwin Res, Foxhole Res v St Dominick Res, Lanreath v Bude Res, Liskeard Ath Thirds v Looe Res, Lostwithiel v Gunnislake Res – all postponed.

Division Two East: Dobwalls Res v Pensilva, Saltash United Thirds v Bodmin Town Res, St Teath v Mevagissey – all postponed, St Merryn 2 Lifton 3.

Division One East: Looe Town 3 Foxhole Stars 4, Roche v Liskeard Ath Res, St Minver v Nanpean, St Newlyn East v St Blazey Res, St Stephen v St Columb Major, Torpoint Ath Thirds v Boscastle, Wadebridge Town Res v Kilkhampton – all postponed.

Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Brixham 1 Clevedon Town 2, Ilfracombe Town 1 Helston Athletic 2, Street 2 Torpoint Ath 0, Wellington 2 Barnstaple 3. Nailsea and Tickenham v Shepton Mallet, Oldland Abbotonians v Bridgwater United, Saltash United v Millbrook, St Blazey v Falmouth Town, Welton v Buckland Athletic – all postponed.

