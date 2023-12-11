Saturday, December 9
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Brixham 1 Clevedon Town 2, Ilfracombe Town 1 Helston Athletic 2, Street 2 Torpoint Ath 0, Wellington 2 Barnstaple 3. Nailsea and Tickenham v Shepton Mallet, Oldland Abbotonians v Bridgwater United, Saltash United v Millbrook, St Blazey v Falmouth Town, Welton v Buckland Athletic – all postponed.
SWPL Premier West: Camelford 5 Truro City Res 1, St Austell 6 Callington 0, Sticker 0 Dobwalls 0, Wendron 1 Wadebridge 2. Bodmin Town v Newquay, Bude Town v St Dennis, Holsworthy v Liskeard Athletic, Launceston v Mullion – all postponed.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Altarnun v Gunnislake, Callington Res v Saltash UTd Res, Millbrook Res v Polperro, N Petherwin v Saltash Boro’, St Dominick v St Mawgan – all postponed.
Division One East: Looe Town 3 Foxhole Stars 4, Roche v Liskeard Ath Res, St Minver v Nanpean, St Newlyn East v St Blazey Res, St Stephen v St Columb Major, Torpoint Ath Thirds v Boscastle, Wadebridge Town Res v Kilkhampton – all postponed.
Division Two East: Dobwalls Res v Pensilva, Saltash United Thirds v Bodmin Town Res, St Teath v Mevagissey – all postponed, St Merryn 2 Lifton 3.
Division Three East: Bodmin Dragons v N Petherwin Res, Foxhole Res v St Dominick Res, Lanreath v Bude Res, Liskeard Ath Thirds v Looe Res, Lostwithiel v Gunnislake Res – all postponed.
Division Four East: Biscovey v Lostwithiel Res, Boscastle Res v Lifton Res, Tregony v Delabole United – all postponed.
Cornwall Junior Cup, third round: St Dennis Development v Lanivet Inn – postponed.
Sunday, December 10
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Forest Green Rovers 1 Marine Academy Plymouth 1, Frampton Rangers v Pucklechurch, Sherborne Town v Liskeard Ath, St Austell v Bristol Rovers – all postponed.
Western Division: Helston Athletic 10 Bideford 2, Ilminster Town v Feniton, Saltash United v Sticker – both postponed.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: Bodmin v Penryn, Mousehole v Bude Town – both postponed, Saltash Borough 3 St Agnes 7. Division Two: Redruth United v FXSU, St Agnes Res v Padstow United, Wendron United v Troon – all postponed.
Supplementary Cup, second round: Charlestown v Callington Town, Lanner v Ludgvan – both postponed.