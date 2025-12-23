WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Clevedon Town 3 St Blazey 0
ST BLAZEY’S players came away from Clevedon with heads held high despite suffering defeat against the league leaders.
A weakened Blazey, who were only able to travel with a squad of 13, competed toe to toe with a home side who have opened up a six-point lead at the top.
On Saturday they took a 14th minute lead through Jacob Sloggett and doubled their advantage 12 minutes before the break when Sam Beresford struck.
Six minutes later Blazey suffered another setback when Tom Hensman was forced off with an injury to be replaced by Ronnie Reynolds.
But the Green & Blacks dug deep in the second half with some excellent defending and it took Clevedon until the 89th minute to add a third goal in front of a crowd of 262 through Harry Haughton.
Blazey boss Mark Carter said: “I was proud of the effort the boys put in. I felt we frustrated Clevedon for long periods and restricted them to very few chances.
“Despite not really creating much ourselves, we stayed in the game right up until the third goal went in.
“It was disappointing that Clevedon weren’t reduced to 10 men in the first half, as I think that could have made it more of a contest.
“A poor tackle unfortunately ended Tom Hensman’s day early and left us with just one substitute for the remainder of the game, which limited our options.
“Missing the quality and experience of Kyle (Moore) in goal, along with Tom Cavanagh, Tyler Elliott and the Bentley brothers, has hurt us today. That’s essentially the spine of our team.
“I’d like to give a special mention to 17-year-old Mac Dewsnap, who put in a very solid performance in goal.”
St Blazey will now host neighbours St Austell on Boxing Day after the fixture was switched. Kick-off at Blaise Park will be at 11am.
CLEVEDON TOWN: James Dunn; Harry Haughton (Connor Saunders, 90), James Wakefield, Glen Hayer, Steven Kingdon, Luke Newman (Sam Ledward, 77), Jacob Sloggett (Oscar Bridgman, 59). Charlie Saunders, Harrison Coker (Connor Dunn, 70), Jamie King (Tyler Manning, 84), Sam Beresford.
ST BLAZEY: Mac Dewsnap; Will Tinsley, Tom Hensman (Ronnie Reynolds, 39), Charlie Hambly, Tom Strike, Callum McGhee, Harvey Conroy, Sam Clifton, Harry Probyn (Haiden Chapman, 52), Kieron Bishop, Teigan Rosenquest.
Men-of-the-match: Clevedon Town – Glen Hayer; St Blazey – Kieron Bishop.
