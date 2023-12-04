Division Two: Biscovey v Wendron – postponed, Callington Town 0 FXSU 3, Padstow Utd 2 Ludgvan 2, Redruth Utd v St Agnes Res, Troon v Lanner – both postponed.

Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: Bude Town 1 Bodmin 4, Penryn v Mousehole, St Dennis v RNAS Culdrose, Wadebridge Town v Saltash Borough – all postponed.

Division Four East: Delabole 2 Biscovey 5, Gerrans and St Mawes United Res 4 Lifton Res 4, Indian Queens 4 St Teath Res 0, North Hill 3 Boscastle Res 4, St Eval 0 Tregony 4.

Division Three East: Gerrans and St Mawes United 1 North Petherwin Res 1, GUNNISLAKE RES 4 Week St Mary 1, Grampound v Bodmin Dragons – postponed, Liskeard Athletic Thirds 0 Lostwithiel 2, Looe Res v St Dominick Res – postponed, Week St Mary v Gunnislake Res.

St Piran League, Tracy Banfield Cup, first round: Pendeen Rovers 2 Millbrook 3. Second round: Falmouth Town Res 5 Callington Town Res 1, Helston Athletic Development 4 Saltash Borough 1.

Wotton signs new long-term deal with White Tigers

Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Buckland Athletic 1 Wellington 1, Ilfracombe Town v Millbrook – postponed, St Blazey 3 Nailsea and Tickenham 2, Street v Welton Rovers, Torpoint Athletic v Shepton Mallet – both postponed.

