Saturday, December 2
Isuzu FA Vase, third round selected ties: Barnstaple 1 Falmouth 2, Brixham v Downton, St Austell v Highworth Town.
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Buckland Athletic 1 Wellington 1, Ilfracombe Town v Millbrook – postponed, St Blazey 3 Nailsea and Tickenham 2, Street v Welton Rovers, Torpoint Athletic v Shepton Mallet – both postponed.
SWPL Premier West: Dobwalls 4 Bude Town 0, Launceston 6 Bodmin Town 0, Penzance 2 Callington Town 2, St Dennis v Mullion – postponed, Sticker 2 Newquay 1, Truro City Res v Wendron United – postponed, Wadebridge Town 3 Camelford 0.
St Piran League, Tracy Banfield Cup, first round: Pendeen Rovers 2 Millbrook 3. Second round: Falmouth Town Res 5 Callington Town Res 1, Helston Athletic Development 4 Saltash Borough 1.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Gunnislake 9 Launceston Res 0, Polperro v ALTARNUN – postponed, St Mawgan 5 North Petherwin 0.
Division One East: Boscastle 2 Kilkhampton 2, Foxhole Stars v St Blazey – postponed, Liskeard Athletic Res v Wadebridge Town Res – postponed, Newquay Res 1 Torpoint Ath Thirds 0, St Columb Major 0 St Newlyn East 6, St Stephen 3 Looe Town 2.
Division Two East: Bodmin TN Res 1 Gorran 3, Lanivet Inn 8 Dobwalls 5, Pensilva 3 Calstock 0, St Breward 3 Saltash UTD Thirds 2, St Merryn 3 St Teath 1.
Division Three East: Gerrans and St Mawes United 1 North Petherwin Res 1, GUNNISLAKE RES 4 Week St Mary 1, Grampound v Bodmin Dragons – postponed, Liskeard Athletic Thirds 0 Lostwithiel 2, Looe Res v St Dominick Res – postponed, Week St Mary v Gunnislake Res.
Division Four East: Delabole 2 Biscovey 5, Gerrans and St Mawes United Res 4 Lifton Res 4, Indian Queens 4 St Teath Res 0, North Hill 3 Boscastle Res 4, St Eval 0 Tregony 4.
Sunday, December 3
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Frampton 3 St Austell 3, Liskeard Athletic 3 Bishop’s Lydeard 2, Marine Academy Plymouth 0 Sherborne Town 3.
Western Division: Bideford 1 Sticker 10, Ilminster Town 2 Middlezoy 0, Saltash United 2 Helston Athletic 1.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: Bude Town 1 Bodmin 4, Penryn v Mousehole, St Dennis v RNAS Culdrose, Wadebridge Town v Saltash Borough – all postponed.
Division Two: Biscovey v Wendron – postponed, Callington Town 0 FXSU 3, Padstow Utd 2 Ludgvan 2, Redruth Utd v St Agnes Res, Troon v Lanner – both postponed.