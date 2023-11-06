Saturday, November 4
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Brixham 2 Torpoint Athletic 3, Helston Athletic 3 Nailsea and Tickenham 1, Saltash United 1 Bridgwater United 2. Postponed – Barnstaple Town v Clevedon Town, Falmouth Town v Welton Rovers, Ilfracombe Town v Shepton Mallet, St Blazey v Oldland Abbotonians, Street v Millbrook, Wellington v Buckland Athletic.
SWPL Premier West: Penzance 3 Bodmin Town 1, Wendron United 4 Bude Town 4. Postponed – Callington Town v Dobwalls, Camelford v Mullion, Holsworthy v St Austell, Newquay v Liskeard Ath, St Dennis v Wadebridge, Truro City Res v Launceston.
St Piran League, Tracy Banfield Cup: Pendeen Rovers v Millbrook Res – postponed, Sticker Res 0 St Dominick 1.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Altarnun v Callington Town Res – postponed, Launceston Res v North Petherwin – postponed, Polperro 4 Saltash United Res 2, St Mawgan 3 Gunnislake 1, St Austell Res 6 Torpoint Athletic Res 2.
Division One East: Liskeard Athletic Res v St Columb Major – postponed, Looe Town 2 St Blazey Res 5, Roche v Foxhole Stars, St Minver v Boscastle – both postponed, St Newlyn East 0 Newquay Res 4, St Stephen 2 Kilkhampton 4, Torpoint Ath Thirds v Wadebridge Res – postponed.
Division Two East: Dobwalls Res v St Minver Res – postponed, Pensilva v St Dennis Development, Saltash United Thirds v Calstock – all postponed, St Breward 7 Gorran 2, St Teath v Lanivet Inn – postponed.
Division Four East: North Hill v Biscovey – postponed.
Percy Stephens Cup, second round: Boscastle Res v Grampound – postponed, Bude Town Res 6 St Mawgan Res 2, Foxhole Stars Res v Lostwithiel – postponed, Gunnislake Res v Liskeard Athletic Thirds – postponed, Indian Queens 2 Bodmin Dragons 9, Lanreath 5 St Teath Res 0, North Petherwin Res 6 Looe Town Res 1, Tregony 4 St Dominick Res 1.
Cornwall Junior Cup, second round: Week St Mary v Mevagissey – postponed.
Sunday, November 5
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Bristol Rovers 3 Marine Academy Plymouth 2, Frampton Rangers 0 Liskeard Athletic 3, Pucklechurch Sports 0 Bishop’s Lydeard 1.
Western Division: Feniton 0 Saltash United 0, Helston Athletic 4 Ilminster Town 1, Sticker 6 Middlezoy 0.
Cornwall Women’s Cup: St Austell 11 St Agnes 0.
Cornwall Women’s League, Mason Kings League Cup: Bude Town 1 St Dennis 2, Charlestown v Biscovey – postponed, FXSU 7 Redruth United 2, Saltash Borough 4 Wadebridge Town 0, RNAS Culdrose 5 Ludgvan 1, Troon v Wendron United – postponed.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: Penryn v Bodmin – postponed.
Division Two: Dropship v Callington, St Agnes Res v Lanner – both postponed.