Friday, October 6
SWPL Premier West: Callington Town 4 Bodmin Town 1.
Saturday, October 7
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple Town 6 Wellington 0, Bridgwater United 5 Torpoint Athletic 0, Brixham 7 Millbrook 0, Falmouth Town 6 Street 1, Ilfracombe 3 Welton Rovers 0, Nailsea and Tickenham 4 Buckland Athletic 3, Oldland Abbotonians 1 Helston 5, Shepton Mallet 3 Saltash United 1, St Blazey 0 Clevedon Town 1.
SWPL Premier West: Dobwalls 5 Truro City Reserves 0, Holsworthy 0 Mullion 0, Launceston 2 Sticker 2, Liskeard Athletic 2 Wadebridge 1, Newquay 2 Penzance 1, St Austell 2 Camelford 0, Wendron 5 St Dennis 4.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Altarnun 0 North Petherwin 1, Gunnislake 2 St Austell Res 2, Millbrook Res 3 Saltash Borough 1, Polperro 3 Callington Town Res 0, St Mawgan 2 Launceston Res 3, Torpoint Athletic Res 3 Sticker Res 1.
Division One East: Boscastle 1 Newquay Reserves 3, Kilkhampton 3 Nanpean Rovers 1, Roche 1 St Minver 3, St Stephen 5 Liskeard Athletic Res 2, Wadebridge Town Res 3 Looe Town 2.
George Evely Cup, First Round: St Newlyn East 7 Bodmin Town 1.
Division Two East: Calstock 0 Pensilva 1, Lanivet Inn 2 Gorran 1, St Dennis Development 0 St Teath 7, St Minver Res 2 Saltash United Thirds 3.
Division Three East: Bodmin Dragons 9 Grampound 1, Foxhole Stars 1 Gunnislake Res 3, Gerrans and St Mawes United 8 St Mawgan Res 1, North Petherwin Res 1 Lanreath 4.
Division Four East: Indian Queens 3 Delabole United 3, Lifton Res 4 Lostwithiel Res 1, St Teath Res 1 Boscastle Res 2, Tregony 8 Gerrans and St Mawes United Res 2.
Percy Stephens Cup, First Round: Bude Town Res 8 North Hill 0, Looe Town Res home walkover v Castle Loyale.
Sunday, October 8
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Bristol Rovers 6 St Austell 1, Liskeard Athletic 1 Sherborne Town 3, Marine Academy Plymouth 1 Forest Green Rovers 0, Pucklechurch Sports 1 Frampton Rangers 0.
Western Division: Bideford 0 Feniton 6, Ilminster Town 5 Sticker 0, Saltash United 6 Middlezoy 0.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: St Agnes 4 Bodmin 0, Wadebridge Town 1 RNAS Culdrose 3.
Division Two: Biscovey 3 St Agnes Res 0, Charlestown 5 Troon 5, Wendron United 1 Padstow United 1.
Masons Kings League Cup, First Round: FXSU 4 Lanner 1, Mousehole 25 Dropship FC 0, Redruth United 3 Penryn 2, Saltash Borough 7 Callington Town 1.