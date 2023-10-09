Division Four East: Indian Queens 3 Delabole United 3, Lifton Res 4 Lostwithiel Res 1, St Teath Res 1 Boscastle Res 2, Tregony 8 Gerrans and St Mawes United Res 2.

Division Three East: Bodmin Dragons 9 Grampound 1, Foxhole Stars 1 Gunnislake Res 3, Gerrans and St Mawes United 8 St Mawgan Res 1, North Petherwin Res 1 Lanreath 4.

