Devon and Exeter League, Division Three: Broadclyst 2 Hemyock 0, Budleigh Salterton Res 3 Alphington Res 3, East Budleigh Res 1 Heavitree United 5, Sidmouth Town Thirds 2 Halwill 3.

Intermediate Two: Equalizers 6 Georgeham and Croyde Rovers 4, Holsworthy Thirds 2 Bridgerule 0, Morwenstow Res 3 Merton 4.

Cornwall Intermediate Cup, first round selected ties: Callington Town Res 7 Liskeard Athletic Res 2, Foxhole Stars 2 Hayle 4, Kilkhampton 1 Saltash Borough 2, Looe Town 0 Ilogan RBL 6, Polperro 3 Torpoint Athletic Res 5, Roche 3 St Austell Res 3 – St Austell won 3-1 on pens, St Agnes 1 Saltash United Res 2, St Day 5 Boscastle 1, St Dominick 6 Penryn Athletic 3, St Minver home walkover v Altarnun, Sticker Res 0 Pendeen Rovers 2, St Stephen 1 Nanpean Rovers 5.

Minett and Maynard named as new Bodmin management team

Also in the news

FA Vase second qualifying round, selected ties: Cheddar 1 Newquay 2, Falmouth Town 3 Crediton United 1, Helston Athletic 4 Street 2, Ilfracombe Town 1 Elburton Villa 1 – Elburton won 7-6 on pens, Millbrook 1 Dobwalls 7, Okehampton Argyle 3 Bude Town 0, Shepton Mallet 1 Barnstaple Town 2, St Austell 3 Sidmouth Town 3 – St Austell won 3-0 on pens, Torrington 3 Launceston 0, Wadebridge Town 0 Torpoint Athletic 1, Wendron United 2 Saltash United 4.

