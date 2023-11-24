Saturday, November 25
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Brixham v Welton, Clevedon Town v Street, Falmouth v Barnstaple Town, Helston Athletic v St Blazey, Ilfracombe v Oldland Abbotonians, Saltash United v Buckland Ath, Shepton Mallet v Millbrook, Wellington v Torpoint Athletic.
SWPL Premier West (3pm unless stated): Bude Town v Sticker, St Austell v Wadebridge Town, St Dennis v Penzance, Wendron v Liskeard Athletic.
SWPL Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup, Third Round (2.30pm): Callington Town v Mullion, Camelford v Newton Abbot Spurs, Newquay v Dartmouth.
Tracy Banfield Cup, First Round (2pm): Altarnun v Falmouth Town Res.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Torpoint Res v Gunnislake.
Division One East (2.30pm): Foxhole Stars v St Columb Major, Nanpean Rovers v St Newlyn East, Roche v Looe Town, St Minver v Wadebridge Town, St Stephen v Boscastle.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Dobwalls Res v Calstock, Lanivet Inn v St Merryn, Saltash UTd Thirds v Mevagissey, St Breward v Pensilva, St Teath v St Minver Res.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v St Dominick Res, Gerrans and St Mawes v North Petherwin Res, Grampound v Lanreath, Liskeard Ath Thirds v St Mawgan Res, Looe Res v Foxhole Stars Res, Week St Mary v Gunnislake Res.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Biscovey v St Eval Spitfires, Delabole United v Boscastle Res, Indian Queens v North Hill, Lostwithiel Res v Gerrans and St Mawes United Res.
Cornwall Junior Cup, Third Round (2pm): Bodmin Town Res v St Ives Mariners.
Sunday, November 26
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm): Bishop’s Lydeard v Marine Academy Plymouth, Bristol Rovers v Frampton Rangers, Forest Green v Sherborne, Pucklechurch v Liskeard Athletic.
Western Division (2pm): Feniton v Helston Athletic, Middlezoy v Saltash United, Sticker v Ilminster Town.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One (2pm): RNAS Culdrose v Bodmin, Saltash Borough v Bude Town, St Agnes v Penryn, St Dennis v Wadebridge Town.
Division Two (2pm): Biscovey v Padstow United, Charlestown v Callington Town, Ludgvan v St Agnes Res.