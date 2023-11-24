Division Four East (2.30pm): Biscovey v St Eval Spitfires, Delabole United v Boscastle Res, Indian Queens v North Hill, Lostwithiel Res v Gerrans and St Mawes United Res.

Division Three East (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v St Dominick Res, Gerrans and St Mawes v North Petherwin Res, Grampound v Lanreath, Liskeard Ath Thirds v St Mawgan Res, Looe Res v Foxhole Stars Res, Week St Mary v Gunnislake Res.

SWPL Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup, Third Round (2.30pm): Callington Town v Mullion, Camelford v Newton Abbot Spurs, Newquay v Dartmouth.

