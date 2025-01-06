SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Millbrook 2 Holsworthy 1
FORMER Magpies frontman Ben Waters scored twice on his debut as Millbrook earned a vital victory in their quest for survival at Jenkins Park.
The well-travelled Waters started alongside Lee Robinson in a potent looking attack as they searched for just a second win of the season.
The opening ten minutes saw chances at a premium, but on 12 minutes the well-travelled Waters who made less than a handful of appearances for the Upcott Field club last season, fired past keeper Ryan Chadwick from eight yards after a ball in from the right.
Waters was causing plenty of problems for the Magpies and he went close to a second on 15 minutes when he hit the post from 20 yards.
Then, within 60 seconds Holsworthy equalised with a superb team goal.
A ball into Blake Shapland’s feet saw him find striker Sam Jago on the left side of the box and he curled a perfect finish into Tom Burstow’s far corner from 16 yards.
But midway through the half Waters added a second from close range to put the Brook back ahead.
They had Ronnie Reynolds sent off before the break. He received a yellow card for a poor tackle before the red was delivered moments later for dissent.
But despite Holsworthy having plenty of possession after the break, their only real chance saw Shapland fall over when well placed in the box as the Brook moved to within three points of second bottom Launceston and five of Bodmin Town.
The Brook visit leaders Newquay on Saturday (3pm).
MILLBROOK: Tom Burstow; Ronnie Reynolds, Abs Camara-Balde, Jason Richards (capt), Jay Boyle, Will Burns, Ryan Knight, Josh Toulson, Lee Robinson, Sam Pearson, Ben Waters. Subs: Ben Smith, Louis Wilson, Tom Rothwell, Adam Beardsmore, Charlie Menear.
Millbrook man of the match: Ben Waters.