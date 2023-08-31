"I am not going to get despondent over losing 2-1 away to St Austell and 3-1 at home to Liskeard, even though nobody likes losing. There will be a tiny little restructure of how we do things and maybe a change of formation, and players have got to get their heads around that, and maybe one or two new players coming in, and everything takes three, four or five games to put all that in place."