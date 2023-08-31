SHAUN Vincent has taken over as manager of Bodmin Town after stepping up from his position as assistant boss.
He will be partnered by Neil Mansfield, who was also part of the coaching team under previous manager Dane Bunney, who announced his shock resignation a fortnight ago.
Vincent and Mansfield have been running the South West Peninsula League Premier West team since Bunney's departure.
Vincent, who managed Callington Town last season until standing down due to work and family commitments, joined Bunney on the eve of the new season and said: "I came in and committed to the season as assistant manager to Dane.
"Obviously, the responsibility levels are different to being an assistant manager, but I have been thrust into it, I know a lot of these players personally, they have asked me the question of would I stay?, I would like to, and I have spoken to the chairman and at the minute it is mine until it's not.
"We are of the understanding that there will be a slight adjustment period because every manager likes to do things differently.
"I have come into it during a tough run of fixtures and we have to be realistic, but at the same time we want to be competitive, so it is a bit of a Catch-22 really, but as long as we are raising standards, even if results don't go our way, we know, given time, we will turn the corner.
"I am not going to get despondent over losing 2-1 away to St Austell and 3-1 at home to Liskeard, even though nobody likes losing. There will be a tiny little restructure of how we do things and maybe a change of formation, and players have got to get their heads around that, and maybe one or two new players coming in, and everything takes three, four or five games to put all that in place."