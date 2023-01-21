Shaun Vincent stepped down as Callington Town's first-team manager last night, on the eve of their game with Penzance this afternoon.
Vincent took over at Marshfield Parc midway through last season when he succeeded Matt Hayden, but work commitments in Scotland saw him miss several matches in the run-up to Christmas.
A spokesman for Callington said: "Shaun's commitment to the club has never been in question, and the club completely understands his reasons. He will be missed by everyone."
Club chairman Steve Blatchford said: "On a personal level Shaun has been fantastic to work with. Football needs more people with his commitment and honesty. Good luck Shaun and a friend for life."
