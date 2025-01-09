TRURO City have completed their second loan signing of the week, drafting in Zac Bell from National League side Maidenhead United, writes Gareth Davies.
Just 24 hours after welcoming midfielder Emmanuel Maja to the club from Aldershot Town, they have now swooped for the 21-year-old defender, who has four Wales Under-19 caps to his name
Bell joins the Tinners initially for a month and is in contention for City’s away trip to fellow promotion contenders Eastbourne Borough on Saturday.
A right-sided defender by trade, Bell, like his new Truro team-mate Tom Harrison, came through the ranks at Championship outfit Bristol City.
During the 2022-23 campaign, he spent time on loan with Truro’s divisional rivals Bath City and last term, also enjoyed temporary moves to both Yeovil Town and Taunton Town.
In the close season, Bell departed Ashton Gate and linked up with the Magpies. He has made five appearances for Alan Devonshire’s charges and started Maidenhead’s first two games of the season - a defeat against Eastleigh and a win over Solihull Moors.
Bell also featured as a substitute in matches against York City, Wealdstone and the return fixture with Solihull, during November and December.