OFFICIALS at Truro City have confirmed that their Vanarama National League South clash with Torquay United will be all-ticket affair.
Sales for home supporters were recently paused whilst the club liaised with Devon & Cornwall Police regarding this eagerly anticipated cross-Tamar derby, which is set to take place on Good Friday, April 18.
After constructive dialogue with the local constabulary, the club can advise that this fixture has been made all-ticket for both home and away supporters, with full segregation in place as well.
Tickets have now gone back on sale for home fans and only supporters registered on the club’s ticketing database, who have previously purchased tickets in the 2024-25 campaign, are eligible to buy.
Any tickets that remain unsold will then be made available for general sale on Tuesday, March 18 at 10am. However, they will only be available for home supporters, with the club monitoring closely the location of those purchasing in any general sale.
Any supporters who purchased home tickets before sales were paused are reminded that their tickets remain valid. Home season ticket and half season ticket holders should be aware that this match is covered by their 2024-25 season tickets.
Tickets for Torquay United fans have already sold out.
A spokesperson for Truro City said: “Supporters are reminded that the club reserves the right to cancel tickets, and/or refuse entry to any away fans who purchase tickets for home areas of the Truro City Stadium.”