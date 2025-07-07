PLYMOUTH Argyle have unveiled a major restructuring of their youth development programme in Cornwall, with the launch of a brand-new Cornwall Academy Coaching Hub set to open at Cornwall College, Camborne, from September 2025.
The new base represents a significant upgrade in the club’s Academy pathway for young footballers in the county, providing a fully-funded, Academy-standard training centre for players either already in the Academy or those identified as close to making the step up.
The move comes as the club’s current five-year commitment to its Elite Coaching Hubs in Penryn and Bodmin comes to an end. Since their introduction, those centres have delivered high-quality coaching to hundreds of talented players across the region.
Following a detailed review, the club will now adopt a three-tier structure to improve accessibility, development and alignment with EFL/EPPP Academy regulations.
The new system will include:
- Step 1: Player Development Centres – For players showing early promise. These will be delivered by Argyle Community Trust at venues including Hayle, Falmouth, Truro, Brannel, Bodmin, Helston, Holsworthy, Okehampton and Launceston.
- Step 2: Elite Hubs – Offering advanced technical coaching at locations such as Penryn, Brannel, Bodmin, Okehampton and Plymouth.
- Step 3: Cornwall Academy Coaching Hub – The newly launched Camborne site, operated directly by the Academy, will mirror the club’s Plymouth base in terms of coaching, staffing and programme delivery.
Phil Stokes, Academy Manager at Argyle, said: “The Elite Coaching Hubs have been a huge success over the past five years. This next step in our journey represents an evolution of that model – ensuring we continue to provide the best possible pathway for players in Cornwall while also maintaining full alignment with Academy standards.
“The new Cornwall Academy Coaching Hub will allow us to deliver an Academy-standard experience for players in Cornwall without them needing to travel to Plymouth. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the most advanced young players in the region."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.