TRURO City are to play their remaining home games this season at Taunton Town’s Wordsworth Drive.
It follows concerns over the pitch at Plymouth Parkway’s Bolitho Park, where a number of Truro’s Vanarama National League South fixtures have already been called off this season.
Both Parkway and Truro still have plenty of home fixtures to play, and Truro have now opted for a move up to Somerset.
A club statement said: “As you are aware, unfortunately we have not been able to play a number of home fixtures at Bolitho Park this season. In the circumstances, we have made the decision to move our remaining home games this season away from Bolitho Park.
“Truro City’s home games for the last months of the 23-24 campaign will take place at Wordsworth Drive, home of Taunton Town Football Club.
“Our match against Eastbourne Borough will now take place this coming Saturday, February, 10, at Wordsworth Drive. The home fixture next Tuesday, February 13, against Dover Athletic will not take place on this date, and will be rescheduled to a date to be confirmed, later in the season.
“This decision to move was not made lightly, and we recognise that in some ways it makes it even more difficult for our incredibly loyal supporters to be with us in our last matches outside Cornwall.
“However, we consider that this temporary arrangement will help the club to best meet our remaining match-day commitments for this season.
“With such a momentous return home now confirmed for this summer, our time and energy away from the pitch is focused on making the imminent move to our brand-new facility at Langarth the best it can possibly be, for you, our fans, as well as for our players and staff.
“The club would like to place on record our considerable thanks to the National League for their support since the takeover. We’d also like to thank Taunton Town, who have generously allowed us to see out our last few months in exile at their storied facility.
“In the coming weeks, we will have more news to bring you regarding our return to Truro, but in the meantime, we are committed to finishing the season as strongly as possible and building for an incredibly bright future - at home, in Truro, in Cornwall, where we belong.”