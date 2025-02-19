THE South West Peninsula League Premier West clash on Saturday, March 1 between Truro City and Liskeard Athletic has been switched to Lux Park (3pm).
The primary reason is to enable pitch and ground works at the Truro City Stadium to be completed before the club host the England Schoolboy international against Northern Ireland on Friday, March 14 (7.30pm).
Liskeard agreed to the request from the Tinners as they seek to keep the pressure on leaders Newquay, while Truro are comfortably in mid-table.